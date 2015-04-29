iStock-912944238 san diego restaurant week

YOUR WEEK TO REMEMBER

Find a restaurant

masthead1 san diego restaurant week

over 180 restaurants

8 dayS

Find a restaurant

Find Your Restaurant.

Same delicious deals, with more adventure. You’ll find the same price points you’ve come love but with unique offerings every place you go.

THAT MEANS YOU CAN

iStock-1061803416 san diego restaurant week

Taste More

icon-fork san diego restaurant week

Of San Diego with fast causal options, cafes, and bakeries now participating.

iStock-905223190 san diego restaurant week

Save More

icon-spoon san diego restaurant week

With new deals that include drinks, appetizers and more pairings, in addition to the classic 3 course menu offerings.

iStock-666631536 san diego restaurant week

Enjoy more

icon-knife san diego restaurant week

Opportunities to take advantage of the week from brunches to lunches, fancy dinners to quick winners.

Find Your Restaurant.

MAKE SOME MEMORIES

Search By Neighborhood

coronado san diego restaurant week

  • Coronado

  • 3 Locations

iStock-954696082 san diego restaurant week

  • Downtown SD

  • 36 Locations

east-county san diego restaurant week

  • East County

  • 8 Locations

uptown san diego restaurant week

  • Uptown

  • 3 Locations

iStock-518720847 san diego restaurant week

  • La Jolla

  • 18 Locations

little-italy san diego restaurant week

  • Little Italy

  • 6 Locations

iStock-546200652 san diego restaurant week

  • Mission Bay and Beaches

  • 11 Locations

1024px-North_Park_San_Diego_CA_USA_-_panoramio_11 san diego restaurant week

  • Central SD Neighborhoods

  • 16 Locations

north-county-inland san diego restaurant week

  • North County Inland

  • 7 Locations

iStock-1090983358 san diego restaurant week

  • North County Costal

  • 24 Locations

south-bay san diego restaurant week

  • South Bay

  • 1 Location

Point-Loma san diego restaurant week

  • Pt. Loma/Harbor Island

  • 9 Locations

ocean-beach san diego restaurant week

  • Ocean Beach

  • 0 Locations

old-town san diego restaurant week

  • Old Town

  • 4 Locations

hillcrest san diego restaurant week

  • Hillcrest

  • 5 Locations

Search By Food Type

iStock-853336098 san diego restaurant week

  • American

  • 124 Locations

Argentine san diego restaurant week

  • Argentine

  • 2 Locations

Asian-1 san diego restaurant week

  • Asian

  • 7 Locations

Cajuncreole-2 san diego restaurant week

  • Cajun/Creole

  • 1 Location

California-1 san diego restaurant week

  • California

  • 76 Locations

Chinese-2 san diego restaurant week

  • Chinese

  • 1 Location

Contemporary san diego restaurant week

  • Contemporary

  • 41 Locations

Continental san diego restaurant week

  • Continental

  • 3 Locations

French-3 san diego restaurant week

  • French

  • 17 Locations

Fusion-1 san diego restaurant week

  • Fusion

  • 16 Locations

gluten-free-1 san diego restaurant week

  • Gluten Free

  • 27 Locations

Greek-1 san diego restaurant week

  • Greek

  • 0 Locations

hawaiian san diego restaurant week

  • Hawaiian

  • 5 Locations

irish-1 san diego restaurant week

  • Irish

  • 1 Location

italian-1 san diego restaurant week

  • Italian

  • 29 Locations

mediterranean-1 san diego restaurant week

  • Mediterranean

  • 13 Locations

mexican san diego restaurant week

  • Mexican

  • 16 Locations

persian san diego restaurant week

  • Persian

  • 0 Locations

peruvian san diego restaurant week

  • Peruvian

  • 0 Locations

seafood san diego restaurant week

  • Seafood

  • 74 Locations

south-african san diego restaurant week

  • Southern African

  • 1 Location

Spanish san diego restaurant week

  • Spanish

  • 1 Location

steak san diego restaurant week

  • Steaks

  • 51 Locations

sushi san diego restaurant week

  • Sushi

  • 8 Locations

thai san diego restaurant week

  • Thai

  • 2 Locations

vegan san diego restaurant week

  • Vegan

  • 14 Locations

vegetarian-food san diego restaurant week

  • Vegetarian

  • 34 Locations

Search By Price

iStock-903548582 san diego restaurant week

  • $10 Lunch

  • 2 Locations

iStock-943740200 san diego restaurant week

  • $15 Lunch

  • 21 Locations

iStock-487464984 san diego restaurant week

  • $20 Lunch

  • 36 Locations

25lunch san diego restaurant week

  • $25 Lunch

  • 6 Locations

20-dinner2 san diego restaurant week

  • $20 Dinner

  • 25 Locations

30-dinner san diego restaurant week

  • $30 Dinner

  • 51 Locations

40-Dinner san diego restaurant week

  • $40 Dinner

  • 61 Locations

iStock-969457634 san diego restaurant week

  • $50 Dinner

  • 35 Locations

60diner san diego restaurant week

  • $60 Dinner

  • 6 Locations

SEE ALL PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS

Enter Your Email Address To Receive Updates, Specials, Recipes And More From San Diego Restaurant Week

Sponsors

American_Express-1030x1027 san diego restaurant week

SDRW-web-banner san diego restaurant week

NCTD-Formal-Logo-Color san diego restaurant week

SAN_logo_RGB_stacked-1 san diego restaurant week

Sysco-Logo-At-the-heart-Stacked-Color-1-300x187 san diego restaurant week

snake_logo_horizontal san diego restaurant week

SDGE_master-r san diego restaurant week

kynbologo_find-us-on-app_1034x500 san diego restaurant week

Smithfield-Good-Food-Responsibly-300x150 san diego restaurant week

Banner-Ad-1 san diego restaurant week

© 2019 San Diego Restaurant Week. All Rights Reserved.