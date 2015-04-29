iStock-948712082_web san diego restaurant week

Dine Diego – Sept. 15-Oct. 15

iStock-1146673649 san diego restaurant week

Social Media Contest

iStock-472108608 san diego restaurant week

Dine Outside

iStock-1219669445_web san diego restaurant week

Dine To Go

iStock-1224667653 san diego restaurant week

Support Restaurant Workers

iStock-1208790371 san diego restaurant week

Become a Sponsor

Find Your Restaurant.

Same delicious deals, with more adventure. You’ll find the same price points you’ve come love but with unique offerings every place you go.

THAT MEANS YOU CAN

iStock-1061803416 san diego restaurant week

Taste More

icon-fork san diego restaurant week

Of San Diego with fast causal options, cafes, and bakeries now participating.

iStock-905223190 san diego restaurant week

Save More

icon-spoon san diego restaurant week

With new deals that include drinks, appetizers and more pairings, in addition to the classic 3 course menu offerings.

iStock-666631536 san diego restaurant week

Enjoy more

icon-knife san diego restaurant week

Opportunities to take advantage of the week from brunches to lunches, fancy dinners to quick winners.

Restaurant Week has reimagined San Diego‘s favorite foodie event!

From September 15 – October 15 Restaurant Week presents Dine Diego: a month of showcasing top eateries around San Diego.

This has been a year unlike any, and we appreciate your support!  By supporting our local restaurants, you are giving back to our employees, our farmers, our suppliers and so many more.  Together, we can ensure that our restaurants continue to create spaces and opportunities to celebrate the big moments, the small moments and all those delicious meals in between. 

-The San Diego Restaurant Community

What is Dine Diego?

The California Restaurant Association, in partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority, are happy to announce Dine Diego, a month-long campaign to boost our restaurant community when they need it the most! Join us from Sept 15-Oct 15 at one of our participating restaurants and have a chance to win A Year of Dining or a San Diego Staycation Package!

The www.sandiegorestaurantweek.com website will be a hub for the public to see who is open for indoor dining, outdoor dining, to-go, delivery, curbside, to-go drinks, family meals, take & bake and any other unique promotions and specials restaurants are offering. Diners can filter by all of these features, as well as neighborhood & cuisine.

Dine Diego will feature two contests for diners to participate in – “Win a Year of Dining” and Dine Diego BINGO! Both contests provide opportunities to win a grand prize and share your dining experiences. Check out our contests page for more details on how to participate.

Dine Diego invites San Diegans to:

  • Enjoy and savor the many amazing outdoor dining options throughout San Diego
  • To-go food options to share with the family to make at-home or on-the-go meals more exciting and stress-free
  • Special and unique promotions offered throughout the month-long event

Tickets are not necessary for this mouthwatering month of dining, but reservations are recommended!

The California Restaurant Association has partnered with the San Diego County Health Department to ensure restaurants are safe, sanitary and adhering to all Restaurant Reopening Guidelines.  Click here to view these guidelines.

ENJOY THE OUTSIDE OR YOUR FAVORITES TO-GO

Search by Neighborhood

Balboa Park

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Balboa Park

  • 5 Restaurants

Bankers Hill

bankershill-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Bankers Hill

  • 4 Restaurants

Barrio Logan

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Barrio Logan

  • 1 Restaurants

Bay Park

baypark-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Bay Park

  • 0 Restaurants

Carlsbad

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Carlsbad

  • 6 Restaurants

Carmel Valley

CarmelValley-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Carmel Valley

  • 3 Restaurants

Central SD Neighborhoods

1024px-North_Park_San_Diego_CA_USA_-_panoramio_11-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Central SD Neighborhoods

  • 3 Restaurants

City Heights

cityheights-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • City Heights

  • 1 Restaurants

Clairemont

clairemont-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Clairemont

  • 4 Restaurants

College Area

collegecity-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • College Area

  • 6 Restaurants

Coronado

coronado-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Coronado

  • 3 Restaurants

Del Mar 

delmar-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Del Mar 

  • 12 Restaurants

Downtown 

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Downtown 

  • 31 Restaurants

East County

east-county-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • East County

  • 7 Restaurants

East Village

eastvillage-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • East Village

  • 5 Restaurants

Gaslamp Quarter

gaslamp-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Gaslamp Quarter

  • 14 Restaurants

Golden Hill

goldenhill-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Golden Hill

  • 0 Restaurants

Harbor Island

harborisland-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Harbor Island

  • 3 Restaurants

Hillcrest

hillcrest-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Hillcrest

  • 3 Restaurants

Kearny Mesa

kearnymesa-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Kearny Mesa

  • 5 Restaurants

Kensington

Kensington-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Kensington

  • 1 Restaurants

La Jolla

iStock-518720847-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • La Jolla

  • 21 Restaurants

La Mesa

lamesa-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • La Mesa

  • 6 Restaurants

Linda Vista

linda-vista-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Linda Vista

  • 0 Restaurants

Little Italy

little-italy-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Little Italy

  • 7 Restaurants

Logan Heights

loganheights-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Logan Heights

  • 0 Restaurants

Midtown

midtown-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Midtown

  • 0 Restaurants

Midway

midway-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Midway

  • 1 Restaurants

Mira Mesa

miramesa-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Mira Mesa

  • 2 Restaurants

Miramar

miramar-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Miramar

  • 0 Restaurants

Mission Bay and Beaches

iStock-546200652-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Mission Bay and Beaches

  • 3 Restaurants

Mission Beach

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Mission Beach

  • 3 Restaurants

Mission Hills

missionhills-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Mission Hills

  • 2 Restaurants

Mission Valley

missionvalley-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Mission Valley

  • 7 Restaurants

Normal Heights

normalheights-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Normal Heights

  • 2 Restaurants

North County Coastal

iStock-1090983358-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • North County Coastal

  • 6 Restaurants

North County Inland

north-county-inland-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • North County Inland

  • 9 Restaurants

North Park

northpark-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • North Park

  • 5 Restaurants

Ocean Beach

ocean-beach-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Ocean Beach

  • 2 Restaurants

Oceanside

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Oceanside

  • 3 Restaurants

Old Town

old-town-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Old Town

  • 6 Restaurants

Otay Mesa

otaymesa-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Otay Mesa

  • 3 Restaurants

Pacific Beach

PB-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Pacific Beach

  • 14 Restaurants

Point Loma

1pointloma-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Point Loma

  • 6 Restaurants

Point Loma Heights

pointlomaheights-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Point Loma Heights

  • 1 Restaurants

Pt. Loma/Harbor Island

Point-Loma-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Pt. Loma/Harbor Island

  • 1 Restaurants

Rancho Bernardo

ranchobanardo-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Rancho Bernardo

  • 2 Restaurants

Serra Mesa

serramesa-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Serra Mesa

  • 0 Restaurants

Shelter Island

shelterpier-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Shelter Island

  • 8 Restaurants

Sherman Heights

shemanheights-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Sherman Heights

  • 0 Restaurants

Sorrento Mesa

sorrentomesa-3-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Sorrento Mesa

  • 2 Restaurants

Sorrento Valley

sorrentovalley-2-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Sorrento Valley

  • 0 Restaurants

South Bay

south-bay-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • South Bay

  • 6 Restaurants

South Park

southpark-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • South Park

  • 0 Restaurants

Sunset Cliffs

sunsetcliffs-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Sunset Cliffs

  • 0 Restaurants

Tierrasanta

Tierrasanta-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Tierrasanta

  • 0 Restaurants

University Heights

universityheights-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • University Heights

  • 1 Restaurants

Uptown

uptown-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Uptown

  • 1 Restaurants

Search by food type

American

iStock-853336098-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • American

  • 84 Restaurants

Argentine

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Argentine

  • 0 Restaurants

Asian

Asian-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Asian

  • 7 Restaurants

Cajun/Creole

Cajuncreole-2-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Cajun/Creole

  • 1 Restaurants

California

California-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • California

  • 50 Restaurants

Chinese

Chinese-2-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Chinese

  • 2 Restaurants

Contemporary

Contemporary-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Contemporary

  • 22 Restaurants

Continental

Continental-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Continental

  • 4 Restaurants

Fondue

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Fondue

  • 0 Restaurants

French

French-3-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • French

  • 12 Restaurants

Fusion

Fusion-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Fusion

  • 6 Restaurants

Greek

Greek-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Greek

  • 1 Restaurants

Gluten Free

gluten-free-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Gluten Free

  • 19 Restaurants

Hawaiian

hawaiian-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Hawaiian

  • 4 Restaurants

Irish

irish-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Irish

  • 1 Restaurants

Italian

italian-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Italian

  • 17 Restaurants

Mediterranean

mediterranean-1-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Mediterranean

  • 7 Restaurants

Mexican

mexican-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Mexican

  • 36 Restaurants

Persian

persian-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Persian

  • 0 Restaurants

Peruvian

peruvian-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Peruvian

  • 0 Restaurants

Seafood

seafood-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Seafood

  • 61 Restaurants

Southern African

south-african-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Southern African

  • 0 Restaurants

Spanish

Spanish-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Spanish

  • 3 Restaurants

Steaks

steak-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Steaks

  • 31 Restaurants

Sushi

sushi-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Sushi

  • 4 Restaurants

Thai

thai-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Thai

  • 1 Restaurants

Vegan

vegan-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Vegan

  • 14 Restaurants

Vegetarian

vegetarian-food-240x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Vegetarian

  • 20 Restaurants

Other

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Other

  • 13 Restaurants

Search by dining options

Indoor Dining

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Indoor Dining

  • 135 Restaurants

Outdoor Dining

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Outdoor Dining

  • 164 Restaurants

To-Go

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • To-Go

  • 140 Restaurants

Unique Offerings

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Unique Offerings

  • 40 Restaurants

Curbside Pick-Up

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Curbside Pick-Up

  • 80 Restaurants

Delivery

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Delivery

  • 106 Restaurants

Take-Out

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Take-Out

  • 153 Restaurants

Alcohol To Go/Delivery

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Alcohol To Go/Delivery

  • 78 Restaurants

Brunch

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Brunch

  • 59 Restaurants

Family Meals

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Family Meals

  • 57 Restaurants

Pre-Fixed Meals

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Pre-Fixed Meals

  • 23 Restaurants

Take & Make

coronado-1-239x300 san diego restaurant week

  • Take & Make

  • 13 Restaurants

Find Restaurants All Over San Diego

