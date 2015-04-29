Restaurant Week has reimagined San Diego‘s favorite foodie event!

From September 15 – October 15 Restaurant Week presents Dine Diego: a month of showcasing top eateries around San Diego.

This has been a year unlike any, and we appreciate your support! By supporting our local restaurants, you are giving back to our employees, our farmers, our suppliers and so many more. Together, we can ensure that our restaurants continue to create spaces and opportunities to celebrate the big moments, the small moments and all those delicious meals in between. -The San Diego Restaurant Community

What is Dine Diego?

The California Restaurant Association, in partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority, are happy to announce Dine Diego, a month-long campaign to boost our restaurant community when they need it the most! Join us from Sept 15-Oct 15 at one of our participating restaurants and have a chance to win A Year of Dining or a San Diego Staycation Package!

The www.sandiegorestaurantweek.com website will be a hub for the public to see who is open for indoor dining, outdoor dining, to-go, delivery, curbside, to-go drinks, family meals, take & bake and any other unique promotions and specials restaurants are offering. Diners can filter by all of these features, as well as neighborhood & cuisine.

Dine Diego will feature two contests for diners to participate in – “Win a Year of Dining” and Dine Diego BINGO! Both contests provide opportunities to win a grand prize and share your dining experiences. Check out our contests page for more details on how to participate.

Download Your Dine Diego Bingo Board

Dine Diego invites San Diegans to:

Enjoy and savor the many amazing outdoor dining options throughout San Diego

To-go food options to share with the family to make at-home or on-the-go meals more exciting and stress-free

Special and unique promotions offered throughout the month-long event

Tickets are not necessary for this mouthwatering month of dining, but reservations are recommended!

The California Restaurant Association has partnered with the San Diego County Health Department to ensure restaurants are safe, sanitary and adhering to all Restaurant Reopening Guidelines. Click here to view these guidelines.